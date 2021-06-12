Barbora Krejcikova will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the finals of the French Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on June 12, 2021 (Saturday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two stars as both look to win their major first singles Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, French Open 2021 Women’s Singles final can scroll down below. French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Defeats Rafael Nadal To Secure Final Berth.

Both stars are in new territory in their singles category as Krejcikova had never progressed past the fourth round of a major before this while Pavlyuchenkova finally made it to the finals after six appearances in the last eight at Grand Slams spread over a decade. A new French Open is set to be crowned as both finalists aim for their maiden singles title.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women's Singles Final Match?

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova final match in the French Open 2021 will take place on June 12, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women's Singles Final Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova women's Singles final match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women's Singles Final Match Online in India?

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Women's Singles final Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

