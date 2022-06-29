The Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios, is once again in the limelight as he was seen spitting in the direction of the spectators during his first round match in 2022 Wimbledon. Kyrgios earned a hard-fought victory against his British opponent, Paul Jubb in a three-hour long game which ended with the scoreline of 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 in the Australian's favour on Tuesday. However, his first round victory was overshadowed by his spitting incident and it became the talk of the day. Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Calls Out Tennis 'Double Standards' After Andy Murray's Underarm Serve Appraisal.

During the match, Kyrgios was engaged in a heated exchange with the line judge as he complained about the 'disrespectful behaviour' by some of the spectators. After the completion of the game, the most controversial tennis star at recent times was seen spitting in the direction of the fans who were sitting in the stands.

However, later, in the post-match conference while asked about the incident, the 27-year-old professional admitted to the incident and pointed out that the fans were showing disrespect to him throughout the whole game.

Watch Video Here:

Swear Kyrgios spits at some bloke in the crowd who was cheering for Jubb. 😆 Mad’ead! #Wimbeldon2022 pic.twitter.com/gkQWHhv6BY — Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) June 28, 2022

Another Video:

Nick Kyrgios doing Nick Kyrgios things at Wimbledon: spits in the direction of fans heckling him all match, slams a ball into the crowd triggering a warning, and the list goes on. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3BmZYyq2n2 — Off The Deck Sports (@OffTheDeck_) June 28, 2022

He said that one particular fan was disturbing him and disrespecting him during the match. While talking to the press, he concluded: "Of one of the people disrespecting me. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.

He also admitted that he talked to the match official in charge to remove that fan in the middle of the match, so that he could concentrate on his game. He further added: " I'm ok with receiving a lot of it. What I don't understand is as soon as I give it back- for instance, I gave it back, I got a game penalty. Today, as soon as I won the game, I turned to him. I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time."

Meanwhile, the Aussie star will face Filip Krajinović in the second round of Wimbledon 2022, which is scheduled to start on July 30 after featuring in the first round game of Mens' Doubles with his countrymate Thanasi Kokkinakis.

