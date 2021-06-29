Roger Federer is back and the fans are happy to see the Swiss ace back on the track. The Center Court will witness the match between Roger Federer and Adrian Mannarino in the Wimbledon 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game. But before that, we shall be looking at the preview of the game. This is the seventh time that the two players will take on each other and Roger Federer boasts of the head-to-head record with six wins. Wimbledon Draw 2021 PDF Download for Free Online: Get Details of Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles Fixtures.

Adrian Mannarino is yet to have a win here. The last time that they locked horns, Federer won 6-0,7-5, 6-4 in the 4th round at the Wimbledon back in 2018. The two players walk into the game with contrasting fortunes. Roger Federer during Wimbledon 2020 lost 4-6 6-3 6-2 to Auger-Aliassime in the 2nd round on the 16th of June. He is known as the King of Grass. Previously, he won this tournament 8 times in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino Men's Singles First Round Match?

Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played on Center Court and will start at 07:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino Men’s Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino Men's singles Round 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 2 channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino Men’s Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino match which will be a mouthwatering game.

