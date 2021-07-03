Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie face-off against each other in the third round men's singles match. The winner of this match will enter the last 16. No surprises who starts as the favourite. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie tennis match live streaming online and TV telecast in India, then continue reading. Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray Dumped Out by Canada's Denis Shapovalov in Third Round.

This is going to be the first meeting between Federer and Norrie. While Federer defeated Richard Gasquet in round three while Cameron Norrie outplayed Alex Norrie.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie, Men's Singles Third Round Match?

Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 3, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Centre Court and won’t start anytime before 07:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie, Men’s Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie singles round 3 match will be broadcasted on TV on either of Star Sports Select 1 or Select 2 channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie, Men’s Singles Third Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on TV can turn to online platforms. Fans can log on to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).