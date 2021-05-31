Roger Federer will begin his French Open 2021 when he faces Uzbek tennis player Denis Istomin. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on May 31, 2021 (Monday). The Swiss tennis star has won the previous seven meetings between the two and will be aiming to make it eight in a row. Meanwhile, fans searching for Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Roger Federer 'Jumps to New Week' With an Amazing Artwork Made by Fan.

Roger Federer last won the competition in 2009 and since hasn’t fared well and this season enters the Roland Garros on the back of a poor run as well, exciting from the Geneva Open in the second round. Meanwhile, Denis Istomin looked good in the qualifying rounds, winning two of his three matches in straight sets and will be hoping to cause one of the biggest upsets.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin Men's Singles Match?

Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 31, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

