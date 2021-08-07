Aditi Ashok has emerged as a surprise contender for a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in women’s Individual golf, with the Indian golfer occupying one of the three medal positions heading into the final day’s play. However, with things bunched together at the top, there is a chance that players will be tied on medal positions, so we take a look at what happens in that case. Aditi Ashok Aims For Medal As Final Day's Play Resumes After Delay.

Aditi Ashok was the outright second-placed athlete in women’s individual stroke play at the end of round 3 with a score of 63 on the penultimate day. However, a topsy-turvy final day has seen many changes in the leader board as the weather has played a crucial role, suspending the game temporarily, which left the Indian golfer tied for the bronze medal.

If the play on the final day is called off, the medal will be awarded based on the athlete's rankings at the end of round 3. However, with the final round expected to be completed, a close finish is expected and with several athletes ted in medal positions, there is a good chance that a playoff might be needed to determine the top three spots.

What Happens If Medal Positions In Golf Are Tied At Olympics?

If players are tied, a playoff is used to determine the final standings. In a normal golf tournament, the playoff is only used when there is a tie for the first but at the Olympics, a playoff is played if there is a draw for any of the three medal places.

‘In the event of a tie for first, second or third place at the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play, a playoff or multiple playoffs shall be conducted for the purpose of determining the gold, silver and bronze medal winner,’ says the guidelines from International Golf Federation.

To determine the result of the playoffs, ‘holes 18, 10 and 11 will be played and the loop will be repeated until all the medals are determined,’ If Aditi Ashok manages to hold on to a podium finish, the 23-year-old will become the first-ever athlete from India to win a medal at the Summer Games

