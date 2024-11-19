Weekly events of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown are getting more intense as we are closing in on the WWE Survivor Series 2024. This means we are surely going to see WWE War Games during the Survivor Series 2024 which is scheduled to take place on November 30. We have so much to look for as we will be able to see champions collide with their challengers and also the Bloodline taking on the OG Bloodline. We saw Sami Zayn joining the OG Bloodline to help them against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Seth Rollins almost got attacked by the Bloodline members, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn came to his aid. John Cena to Compete in WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Confirms His Last Appearance in the Event (See Video).

Bronson Reed Defeats Seth Rollins

The Seth Rollins vs Bronson Reed produced another intense matchup with both superstars giving their all. But things got uglier when Solo Sikoa's Bloodline stepped to interrupt Rollins during the matchup. Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso came to the aid of Seth Rollins and saved him initially. Later, Solo Sikoa emerged to distract Rollins which helped Bronson Reed secure a win over his current rival.

Rhea Ripley Returns to Team Up Against Liv Morgan's Pact For WWE War Games

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae are up in the War Games against the team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Iyo Sky. The team of Bianca Belair had a member but during the WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley introduced herself as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team for the War Games. Rhea Ripley returned with a protective mask on her face as she got injured. After stepping into the ring she straight-on attacked Liv Morgan and a brawl between the teams broke out.

Bron Breakker Retains Intercontinental Championship

The latest edition of the WWE RAW saw Bron Breakker defending his Intercontinental title against Sheamus. It was an epic match and Bron Breakker was looking to hit a super spear to Sheamus but Kaiser attacked Bron Breakker and due to this the match ended in a disqualification with Bron Breakker retaining his title. Kaiser attacked Sheamus as well.

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega Beat Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in Mixed Tag Team Match

LWO stood tall as they beat American Made in a close contest. It was a mixed tag team action where Rey Mysterio teamed up with Zelina Vega as they locked horns with Chad Gable and Ivy Nile. The match ended up in the favour of the LWO with Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega winning the match fair and square via pinfall. US President-Elect Donald Trump Greeted By WWE COO Triple H During UFC 309 At Madison Square Garden (Watch Video).

The War Raiders Defeat the Judgement Day in Tag Team Contest

The judgement day have gone weaker as a pact with the coming time and one such instance we saw was when they battled against the War Raiders on the latest edition of WWE Raw. The War Raiders stood victorious after pinning Carlito.

