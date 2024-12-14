WWE SmackDown on December 14 aired from a jam-packed XL Centre in Hartford, which witnessed almost every roaster member appear on the show ahead of the much-hyped Saturday Night Main Event due on December 15. The episode features current champions, former champions, and some upcoming title winners as well. Year Ender 2024: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre and Other Top Five Rivalries in WWE This Year.

The show kicked off with Jimmy Uso, who opened up about his injury from Survivor Series WarGames and also about his relationship with brother Jey Uso, and how the Bloodline feud is in the past. However, Drew McIntyre made a surprise entrance and struck down Jimmy before heading back to the locker room area in laughter.

DREW MCINTYRE HAS ATTACKED JIMMY USO 🤯 HE'S GOING AFTER EVERY SINGLE MEMBER OF THE BLOODLINE 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/skQH9ERjYD — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) December 14, 2024

OTC Roman Reigns talks about the ongoing feud with Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala, where the former Bloodline leader challenges the latter for a Tribal Combat match on WWE RAW for its debut episode on Netflix, where the head of the table will take back his respect, pride, and honor.

FULL SEGMENT: Roman Reigns challenges Solo Sikoa to a Tribal Combat match on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix. THIS IS GONNA BE THE GREATEST RAW OF ALL TIME 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4gXMJ4Qn1k — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) December 14, 2024

LA Knight Gets Beaten Up By Solo Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0

LA Knight and Solo Sikoa start the match with the latter gaining the upper hand in the contest. However, Knight finds back momentum as the fight goes beyond the squared ring, and both wrestlers start slamming each other on the announcers' table. Knight, who looked to take the match away, hits an interfering Tama Tonga before Jacob Fatu disqualifies Solo after choking the US champion. Andrade and Apollo Crews manage to defend LA Knight but the Bloodline overpowers their opponents. WWE Star Logan Paul Drops Major Hint on Retirement, Says ‘I Am a Dad’ (Watch Video).

JACOB FATU CASUES A DISQUALIFICATION AND ATTACKS LA KNIGHT. THAT MATCH WAS COOKING 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ck2fErpDAk — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) December 14, 2024

Ahead of their clash at Saturday Night Main Event, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and challenger Kevin Owen get involved in a verbal banter, which flares up after the latter brings up the former's family. Rhodes gets blind-sighted by Owens, who attacks the champion from behind before both beat up each other in the ring. Owens has the last laugh, hitting Rhodes with the championship belt, much to the dismay of authorities.

KEVIN OWENS HITS CODY RHODES WITH THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONSHIP AND STANDS TALL. NOOOOOOO THIS MEANS KO IS LOSING 💔#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/d6HG31APpz — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) December 14, 2024

In the semi-finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament, Tiffany Stratton and Bayley came out on the losing end against their respective opponents Michin and Chelsea Green. Stratton lost her match against Michin after a tough fight, which did not find Nia Jax happy, while a fan-favorite, Chelsea claimed a clean pinfall victory over former WWE women's champion Bayley to qualify for the final.

