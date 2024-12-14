Logan Paul made a smooth transition from a social media influencer to a WWE Wrestler. He even went on to win the United States Title in 2023 and held it for a considerable amount of time. Known for his athletic and risky moves, Logan Paul quickly became a fan favourite and featured in the main-event matches also. Brother of boxer Jake Paul, Logan was on a Podcast interview where he was asked whether he will be part of the WWE WrestleMania 41 next year, to which the 29-year-old wrestler replied, “I am retired, I am a Dad now” Watch the complete video below. Year Ender 2024: Rise Of Women’s Wrestling in WWE From Chyna, Lita Era to Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Epoch.

Logan Paul Drops Major Hint on Retirement

did Logan Paul just announce his WWE retirement? pic.twitter.com/7G0eaTmkDT — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) December 12, 2024

