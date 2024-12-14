WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has had a sensational 2024 featuring some epic feuds, top matches and intriguing storylines. From Cody Rhodes ending Roman Reigns' historic WWE Undisputed Championship title reign to The Rock pinning the American Nightmare at WrestleMania, Judgement Day breaking to the OG Bloodline reunion, WWE has had an eventful year and as it comes to a close, it is time we take a look at some of the top rivalries in the company that stood out in 2024. Year Ender 2024: Rise Of Women’s Wrestling in WWE From Chyna, Lita Era to Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Epoch.

Some of these storylines, like the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre feud has seemingly come to an end with the 'Second City Saint' secure a hard-fought win in the trilogy at WWE Bad Blood. Some like the OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline rivalry are yet to unfold with several twists and turns expected. The Bloodline story has been one of the most gripping in WWE thus far, impacting several other feuds as well.

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre: This has got to be the feud of the year. Drew McIntyre has been in CM Punk's face ever since he inflicted an injury to him at the Royal Rumble and the 'Second City Saint' then went on to respond back strongly, screwing the 'Scottish Psycopath' on a number of occasions. The two superstars first met at WWE Summerslam where Drew McIntyre got the better of CM Punk in a match where Seth Rollins was the special guest referee. CM Punk then had Drew McIntyre beat in a 'Strap Match' at Bash in Berlin and went on to win the feud at Bad Blood, when he overcame the former WWE champion in a bloody Hell in a Cell match. CM Punk, Seth Rollins Clash in Explosive Brawl on WWE Raw Post Survivor Series 2024; Video Goes Viral.

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa (OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline): When Roman Reigns' music hit at Summerslam during Cody Rhodes' match against Solo Sikoa, many would have guessed it that he had come back for the guy who was once his enforcer. The seeds of this rivalry was planted when Solo Sikoa started to make his own Bloodline after Roman Reigns went out of action for a while following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Solo Sikoa built his own faction, including Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa along with Jacob Fatu to create a dominant force. Roman Reigns returned as the 'OTC' (Original Tribal Chief) and soon had an OG Bloodline reunion when the Usos and Sami Zayn came by his side once again. They were surprisingly joined by CM Punk for Survivor Series War Games in a match they won. The feud though is far from done yet! WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Usos Register Commanding Win Over Solo Sikoa's Bloodline; Rhea Ripley With Final Laugh, Title Holders Win Respective Matches Barring LA Knight.

Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes: Among the other big names on this list, this feud might have gone unnoticed. But this rivalry delivered some of the most epic matches on SmackDown with both the superstars giving it their absolute best in order to topple the other. 'El Idolo' and Carmelo Hayes won three matches out of six contests between them and it came down to Game 7 where LA Knight was the special guest referee. LA Knight attacked both the superstars to end Game 7 in a disqualification and later also defended his US Title successfully against WWE Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan: This feud was one of the biggest talking points of the women's division. Rhea Ripley had to vacate her WWE Women's World Title after being attacked by Liv Morgan but 'Mami' returned to get back her title and some revenge for herself. Summerslam saw Dominik Mysterio and the whole Judgement Day turn on Rhea Ripley but the 'Eradicator' has not stopped pursuing her revenge on Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin. She was once again attacked by Morgan and Racquel Rodriguez, her new associate but Rhea Ripley managed to return and win at WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns: Undoubtedly one of the top rivalries in WWE in 2024. Cody Rhodes, driven by the dream to 'finish his story' was successful in bringing an end to Roman Reigns' legendary title reign at WrestleMania 41 in a match that had plenty of twists, surprises and interferences. Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but went on to win the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive time and challenge the 'Tribal Chief' for his WWE Undisputed Championship. While many thought it would be The Rock this time around, Cody Rhodes' fans rallied behind him big time and it ended up being him in the main event against Reigns. The Rock though pinned Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to make the title match a 'Bloodline Rules' match but the American Nightmare, with some help from others, beat the odds and went on to win the WWE Undisputed Championship 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 02:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).