WWE Survivor Series 2024 had many interesting and intense match-ups with men’s WarGames headlining the event. Bronson Reed, joining hands with Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline was part of the main event. He injured his ankle as he jumped from the top of the cage on the table. He recently underwent surgery for the same and is expected to miss WWE WrestleMania with an elongated recovery period. Jimmy Uso and Tonga Loa also got injured in the high-voltage brawl. Zilla Fatu Chooses Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Over Solo Sikoa, Opens Up on His Beef With Solo From Age 8 (Watch Video).

Bronson Reed Shares Image From Hospital

On the road to fuck shit up! pic.twitter.com/feXPVg4GgS — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 12, 2024

