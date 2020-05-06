Apple WWDC 2020 Event To Be Hosted Virtually From June 22; iOS 14 Expected For iPhones

Apple WWDC 2020 Event Announced (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant has officially revealed the dates for its highly-awaited annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) 2020. With the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, Apple's annual event will be hosted online for the first time. To be held on June 22, the event can be watched virtually on Apple's Developer app or its Developer Website. We can expect Apple giving a glimpse of what it will be bringing iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Apart from this, the company has also announced the Swift Student Challenge, wherein the student developers can submit their coding work. Location Tracking Not Allowed in Apps Using APIs Jointly Built by Apple, Google.

Like always, Apple generally unveils the next versions of iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS. This time the company is expected to reveal iOS 14 for iPhones. Moreover, the reports suggest that a new device is arriving later this year. Apple's WWDC has always served as a platform for student developers for showcasing their coding skills.

Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said, “WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms. We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

For the first time ever, the company will be holding this conference digitally due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Craig Federighi continued, “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

The company had asked the developers to download the Apple Developer app wherein the firm will be revealing WWDC20 program information and details as the event date comes closer.