PUBG's Indian version 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' is reportedly sending data from an Android device to a server in China. As per IGN, the data is sent to Tencent-run Proxima Beta in Hong Kong as well as Microsoft Azure servers located in Mumbai, US and Moscow. This result was produced by using the data packet sniffer app. It was reportedly found that one of the servers in BGMI was run by China Mobile Communications Corporation located in Beijing. Other Tencent servers that were spotted are QCloud and AntiCheat Expert. While booting up, Battlegrounds Mobile India also reportedly notifies a Tencent server in Beijing. Battlegrounds Mobile India: CAIT Reportedly Requests IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad To Ban PUBG’s Indian Version.

It is important to note that the privacy policy page of Battlegrounds Mobile India clearly states that Krafton may transfer player's data to other countries or regions to operate the game service or to meet legal requirements.

In addition to this, Krafton has also reportedly said that the personal information of the players will be stored and processed on servers located in Singapore and India. In case, the company has to transfer the data to another region, it will take necessary steps to ensure that the data of gamers receive the same level of protection as it has in India.

BGMI is expected to be launched in the country soon. Last week, early access was made available to several users those who had pre-registered the game. The upcoming battle royale game is said to be an Indian version of PUBG Mobile which was banned in the country last year due to security concerns.

After the ban, Krafton cut ties with Tencent to relaunch the game for Indian users. The new data transfer controversy could again cause a problem for Krafton to launch its game. This comes after CAIT and several political leaders demanded the ban of BGMI due to the security threat to Indians.

