Fed Up Of Hearing Coronavirus Caller Tune Alert Message? Here's How You Can Skip While Calling

Few hours back, WHO declared Coronavirus a pandemic. All telecom operators such as Relaince Jio, Airtel & Vodafone have been ordered to set a 30-second alert message as a default caller tune. The main motive of the alert message is to spread coronavirus awareness and to inform people about taking preventive measures & not being a victim. Coronavirus Outbreak: Spain Equality Minister Irene Montero Tests Positive for COVID-19, Quarantined Along With Partner.

The call only gets connected after the 30-second alert message finishes playing. Users are getting annoyed as the caller tune plays every time they dial a call & causes an obstacle in case of emergencies. So we hereby bring you a way out in case you do not wish to wait till the alert message ends. Here's how you can skip coronavirus alert message on any network service provider via Android & iOS Devices

On Android:

1. Dial the number to whom you want to connect with

2. Wait for the alert message to begin and press any number on the dialpad. By doing this, the alert message will stop & the call will ring as normal.

On iOS:

1. You will have to bring up the dialer & tap '#' and not any number like on android devices to stop the alert message. If the alert message doesn't stop playing by tapping any number on Android & '#' on iOS Devices, you'll have to tap once again as the network provider might not have noted at first click.

Users will have to repeat the process as there is no way to stop this message from repeatedly playing everytime they make a call. However, we insist that you pay attention to the message that you hear on your phone as it is important to know how you can stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.