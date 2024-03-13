WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that will block users from taking screenshots of profile pictures. The latest WhatsApp profile screenshot-blocking feature was rumoured to be rolled out soon for all users to boost privacy and avoid any misuse. The report by Android Police said that Meta has rolled out the screenshot-blocking feature for WhatsApp. After the new WhatsApp feature is rolled out to all the devices, it will show an error message to the person trying to take a screenshot of any WhatsApp profile picture. The report said that the WhatsApp app will show an error message while taking the screenshot: "Can't take a screenshot due to app restrictions." According to other reports, it will show a black screen or this message - "This app doesn't allow taking screenshots." VLC Media Player Likely Be Introduced to Apple Vision Pro: Report.

