New Delhi, December 17: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned citizens about the increasing number of scams targeting people through calls, messages, and emails. From fake threats of suspending mobile services to promises of tax refunds, scammers use various tricks to mislead individuals. These scams aim to steal personal details, bank credentials, or even force payments.

It is important to know tricks to protect yourself and your family from being scammed. TRAI has shared a post on Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) to create awareness and highlight the common practices scammers use to trick people. Fake KYC update calls, claims of parcels stuck at customs, and messages of mistaken money transfer, these types of scams are becoming more frequent. Digital Arrest Scam in Bengaluru: Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Crime Branch Officers Hold Senior Citizen Under 'Digital Arrest' for 7 Days, Dupe INR 1.94 Crore From Victim.

Common Tricks Used by Scammers

Be Aware and Be Scam-Safe pic.twitter.com/Vihh60OJlF — TRAI (@TRAI) December 17, 2024

Scammers often pretend to be officials, such as tax agents or police officers, to frighten people into giving personal information or money, So what can you do to protect from such scams? TRAI has provided common strategies used by scammers to scam people and has also offered tips on how to protect yourself. Digital Arrest Scam in Mysuru: Man Defrauded of INR 4.7 Lakh As Scammers Take Loan After Holding Him on Video Call for 24 Hours; Case Registered.

Common Tricks Used by Scammers and How To Protect Yourself From Scams

TRAI Phone Scam: Scammers often threaten to suspend your mobile services, claiming illegal activity or non-compliance with KYC. In reality, TRAI does not have the power to suspend services; only telecom companies can do so. Always contact your service provider directly to verify.

Parcel Stuck at Customs: Some scammers pretend to be customs officials and claim a parcel addressed to you has illegal goods. They will ask for fines to release it. If you receive such calls, disconnect immediately and report the number.

Digital Arrest: The trick involves scammers posing as police officers who threaten to interrogate you online for fake criminal charges. Remember, police do not conduct online interrogations or digital arrests.

Family Member Arrested: Scammers claim that one of your relatives has been arrested and demand money for their release. Before taking any action, verify the situation directly with your family members.

Get Rich Quick Trading: Fraudsters attract people through social media ads by promising huge profits on stock investments. The truth is that high-return schemes are almost always scams. Avoid falling for such unreal promises.

Online Jobs with Big Rewards: Scammers promise high payment for simple tasks and then ask for a security deposit. These easy-money schemes are fraud and are meant to steal your money.

Lottery in Your Name: If you receive emails or messages claiming you have won a lottery is a scam. Scammers ask for bank details or a security deposit to release the prize. Delete such messages or emails immediately.

Mistaken Money Transfer: Scammers claim they have sent money to your account by mistake and request a refund. Always check with your bank before making any transactions.

Bank KYC Expired: Scammers often contact and trick by claiming your KYC details are outdated and send fake links to update them. Banks never send links for KYC updates or ask for update KYC over the phone call.

Generous Tax Refund: Scammers pose as tax officials and claim you are eligible for a large refund. They request bank details to process it. In reality, tax departments already have the bank details and communicate directly.

