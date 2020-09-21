Hotstar is a popular online digital entertainment platform that allows users to watch live sports streaming, TV series, news, movies & more with over 100,000 hours of video content. Disney+ Hotstar is the streaming partner for IPL 2020. Just like many other Indians, if you are a cricket fan then you can download Disney+ Hotstar on your smartphone to watch live IPL matches. Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Mobile: Get Disney+Hotstar Subscription With These Jio and Airtel Plans.

Hotstar is available on Google Play Store for Android & App Store for Apple devices. If you are an Android user, then you can download the Hotstar app on your device in two ways. The first way is from Play Store & the second is through Hotstar APK from the web browser.

Here's how you can download the Hotstar app on Android from Google Play Store.

1. Open Play Store & search for Hotstar App

2. Once Hotstar appears, tap on 'Install'. Once the download process is completed, the app will be automatically installed on your device.

3. After successful installation, you will notice a Hotstar icon on your home screen.

4. To open, tap on Hotstar & then select language & tap on 'Continue'.

5. You can proceed further to sign up with your Facebook, Gmail account or by providing the required details to sign up.

After successfully signing up, you can watch live videos, sports such as IPL matches, TV shows, movies and much more on the Hotstar app.

