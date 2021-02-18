Infinix Smart 5 smartphone will be available for online sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week as a successor to the Smart 4 device. Today, the handset will be sold at 12 noon via Flipkart. Sale offers include 7 percent discount on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, EMI starting from Rs 247 per month and up to Rs 6,600 off via exchange deals. Infinix Smart 5 Launched In India at Rs 7,199; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic Drop notch display and comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

Infinix Smart 5 (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

The handset will be offered in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. For photography, the device flaunts a 13MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front snapper for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Smart 5 Launched (Photo Credits: Infinix Nigeria)

The smartphone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with ultra-power Marathon technology for battery optimisations. The phone budget phone runs on Android 10 based XOS 7.0 operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Smart 5 is priced at Rs 7,199 for the 2GB & 32GB variant.

