New Delhi, May 26: Apple is reportedly developing a new device to manage smart home systems efficiently. The upcoming product is believed to be a Apple's smart home hub, which could be introduced by the end of this year. Although the company has not shared official details yet, reports suggest that the device will likely come with several useful features. It is expected to help its users to control and connect various gadgets in their home.

Apple is said to be preparing a new smart home hub that could launch by the end of this year, as per a report of Bloomberg. The idea of this product has been around since 2022, when early rumours first started circulating. The Apple smart home hub is expected to make it easier for its users to control their home devices through a single platform. iQOO Neo 10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Neo Series Smartphone Launched in India.

The company might first release an affordable, which is said to be a "lower end version" of the hub. It may also include support for Siri and connect with other Apple services to offer a personalised experience. Apple was earlier expected to announce its smart home hub in March, but reports suggest the launch was delayed as the company shifted its focus towards improving Siri.

As per reports, Apple is working on a more advanced version of the hub, which could follow a year or two after the launch of the basic model. This high-end model is said to feature a robotic arm that may allow the device to move "move around a person's desk on the end of a robotic arm". Mark Gurman described it as a “major priority” for Apple. OnePlus 13s Battery Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on June 5; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

It hints that the company sees potential in combining smart home technology with robotics. Apple’s smart home hub is expected to work like an AI-powered wall-mounted tablet. The interface is said to combine elements of watchOS. Reports also suggest about the introduction pf Apple’s latest operating system, known as homeOS.

