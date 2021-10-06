After Facebook-owned apps faced outage earlier this week, Reliance Jio's network is currently down for many users in India. Several Jio users took to Twitter to express their distress about the network issue and #JioDown is currently trending on the microblogging platform. The users are complaining that they are unable to make calls while some are not able to use the cellular data. It is currently unsure if this issue is only in a single region or whole country. As per Downdectector, around 4,000 users have reported the Jio network issue which indicates that there could be a real issue with connectivity. Itel To Partner With Reliance Jio To Bring Affordable Mobiles in India.

One user tweets, " #JioDown there is no network coverage of Jio today in Khairranji Keolari dist seoni Madhya Pradesh. Another user's tweet reads, "Is it your turn now Jio..?"

#JioDown there is no network coverage of Jio today in Khairranji Keolari dist seoni Madhya Pradesh @reliancejio @_MukeshAmbani — Nitesh Singh Rajput (@niteshsingh12) October 6, 2021

Another user criticised Mukesh Ambani in his tweet which reads, "#Jiodown he has spoiled the telecom industry for the making the monopoly..now this is the time to suffer..result of privatization..public sector units presence is important to stop the monopoly..people should understand".

#Jiodown he has spoiled the telecom industry for the making the monopoly..now this is the time to suffer..result of privatization..public sector units presence is important to stop the monopoly..people should understand.. https://t.co/2k68vrwNFS — Manish Sharma (@ManishS43202393) October 6, 2021

Reliance Jio's official support handle 'JioCare' is filled with complaints and the telecom company is yet to acknowledge the issue.

