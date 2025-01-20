Mumbai, January 20: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio reportedly partnered with Polygon Labs, a blockchain technology platform, to enter the cryptocurrency world. With this partnership, India's leading telecommunication company aimed to integrate Web3 capabilities into its Jio Platform services. The reports suggested that through this partnership, Mukesh Ambani's company developed "JioCoin."

According to reports, Reliance Group started giving away free JioCoins on the JioShpere web browser. Users reportedly noticed and pointed out that the company had added "JioCoins," marking its entry into the crypto world. Recently, Donald Trump, who has been elected as the 47th President of the US, announced $TRUMP meme coins and also posted that his wife, Melania Trump, launched the $MELANIA meme coin.

The users posted that Mukesh Ambani's company launched JioCoins on the JioSphere web browser powered by Polygon. However, Reliance has yet to make an official statement regarding this. This incident is a reminder of the one that happened in 2018 when fraudsters launched "Jio Coins" by "Reliance Digital". Around seven years ago, Reliance Jio publicly stated that it offered no 'Jio Coin' digital currency through the app. The app had already achieved 1,00,000 downloads when the company issued the statement. Reliance also warned people to be away from such fraudsters.

However, according to a report by Business Standard, Reliance Jio partnered with the Polygon Lab to launch its new blockchain-based reward token on the JioSphere web browser. Indian Express said in its report that JioCoins could be used for mobile recharges, bill payments and other similar services powered by Jio. However, it addressed that not much information was available about the new cryptocurrency launched by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group in partnership with Polygon Labs. In the coming days, the company may make an official announcement, said the report.

