Micromax IN 1b smartphone is all set to go on the first sale in India. The company official shared a poster of the handset on its official Twitter handle revealing the sale time & date . As a reminder, Micromax IN Note 1 & Micromax In 1b devices were launched in India a couple of weeks ago. Micromax In 1b's sale will begin today at 12 noon via Flipkart & micromaxinfo.com. The phone will be offered with 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card & no-cost EMI starting from Rs 778 per month. Micromax In Note 1 & Micromax In 1B Launched, India Prices Start From Rs 6,999.

In terms of specifications, Micromax IN 1b sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display & is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. For photography, the device features a dual rear camera system flaunting a 13MP main camera & a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

IN 1b ke 16.6cm(6.52) HD+ Mini Drop bade Display ke liye hum hai super excited. The sale begins tomorrow at noon on @Flipkart and https://t.co/udXRDYbnwd. Go #INForIndia with 2GB+32GB for just INR6999 & 4GB+64GB for just INR7999.

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a rear fingerprint scanner.

The handset will be offered in three exciting shades - Green, Blue & Purple. The smartphone comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage & 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Micromax IN 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB & 32GB model whereas the 4GB & 64GB variant costs Rs 7,999.

