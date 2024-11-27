San Francisco, November 27: Google hired a former Apple executive, Mitul Shah, to lead its Pixel smartphone sales and efforts in India. Mitul Shah will be the Managing Director, overseeing the devices and Google's service business in the country. He previously worked at Apple as a consumer sales representative of products.

Mitul Shah, who boasts nearly nine years of experience in the tech industry, has been hired to help Google expand its operations in India. The tech giant is aiming to expand its foothold in the Indian premium smartphone market. Mitul announced his excitement to join Google and said that Pixel was just another device that he needed to sell. Google Gemini Spotify Extension Rolling Out for Android Users; Know How To Connect and Use It.

He said that it was a platform designed to bring the immense power and possibilities of AI to everyone's pocket. Since Google has Gemini AI, Translate, and Transcription options, it can provide better AI features to customers. He said he was keen to work with Google for the Indian market and would try to bring the AI revolution to millions of users.

India is one of the largest markets for many brands due to its population, and Google has yet to reach more users. According to a report by India Today, Google Pixel devices held around 0.04% of India's market share, as per Counterpoint Research. This was low compared to other brands, leading to higher numbers and more sales. The company aims to make Pixel devices a solid smartphone to compete against other premium devices. iOS 18.2 Launch in December, 2024; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

Google entered the smartphone market by introducing its Pixel smartphones, which offered better cameras and flagship performance. Due to severe competition in the smartphone industry, the company remained popular among some of its customers, i.e., not appealing to all. The Google Pixel 9 series, which was recently launched globally and in India, came with a new design, camera capability, and good performance.

