New Delhi, June 2 : Motorola has unveiled the highly awaited Razr 40 foldable smartphone alongside its higher Razr 40 Ultra model, in its parent Lenovo’s home market China.

The Motorola Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra have also been introduced to the other global markets including the UK. The foldable smartphone duo will be unveiled in the Asian and South American markets soon, while in the US it will be called as the Motorola Razr and Razr+, respectively. Here, we are taking a deeper look at the Motorola Razr 40, while you can checkout the details about the top-end Razr 40 Ultra here - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

Motorola Razr 40 - Specifications

The newly launched Moto Razr 40 boasts of a large 6.9-inch LTPO FHD+ AMOLED primary inner display like its big brother Ultra, but with a 144Hz refresh rate. It flaunts a much smaller cover screen compared to the Ultra, measuring at 1.5inch.

The Razr 40 flaunts a clamshell folding design and boasts of a 7000-series aluminum built and IP52 water resistance rating. It comes with a 64MP primary snapper with OIS paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor, while the front facing selfie shooter is a 32MP unit.

The Moto Razr 40 gets powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset backed by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs in a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and up to 5W wireless charging support. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

Motorola Razr 40 – Colours & Prices

The Motorola Razr 40 is offered Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac and comes in Sage Green colors, and is priced in China starting at CNY 3,999 for the base 8/128GB version and at CNY 4,699 for the 12/256GB model. The Razr 40 will go on sale in China from June 25 onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).