Mumbai, June 3: The OnePlus 13s Launch Event will be held on June 5, 2025, at 12 PM IST. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 13s 5G smartphone in India during this live launch event. So far, the company has confirmed how the smartphone would look and what processor it would have. OnePlus also confirmed that its new smartphone would have Advanced built-in AI and a long-lasting battery.

OnePlus 13s will be launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite, the current-gen's fastest processor, with a dual-camera setup on the rear. The design of the device will be different from the other models in the series, including the OnePlus 13, which features the same processor, and the OnePlus 13R, which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. OnePlus 13s will sit between these two smartphones. It will pack all the flagship features in a compact size. Infinix GT 30 Pro Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Gaming Smartphone Launched in India by Infinix Mobile.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Key Features (Rumoured)

Despite having a small size due to the 6.32-inch AMOLED LTPO display having a 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone may come with a 6,260mAh battery that could support 90W fast charging. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which will likely be mated with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for up to 512GB. Moreover, the OnePlus 13s will include a 50MP primary camera (likely with a Sony IMX906 OIS sensor) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom capability.

OnePlus 13s will come with a 32MP selfie camera and various AI features. The company confirmed that it would have the first-ever independent Wi-Fi chipset and would offer the best 5.5G experience to the users. It will also come with the OnePlus AI on Tap option ("AI Plus Mind"). OnePlus 13s will include OnePlus AI that would include features like AI Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Eraser, AI Unbur, AI Detail Boost, AI Clear Face and AI Reframe. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Price in India

According to the reports, the OnePlus 13s price in India could start at INR 55,000. The OnePlus 13s India launch is set for June 5, 2025, and the device will come with an innovative "Plus Key", similar to the Action button on the iPhone. More details will be revealed during OnePlus 13s Launch Event.

