Mumbai, November 19: Sam Altman-run OpenAI has been sued by an Indian news agency, ANI, alleging that the ChatGPT developer had used its content. One of the largest Indian news agencies, "Asian News International", filed a case against OpenAI in the Delhi High Court on November 18, 2024. The news agency is not the first; others have filed a case against the company for using the content to train its artificial intelligence (AI).

According to reports, Asian News International filed a 287-page lawsuit in Delhi HC. It was alleged that OpenAI had illegally used its content to train its AI models and generate false information linked to the news agency. This is the first-ever lawsuit filed by an Indian company accusing the ChatGPT developer of using its information.

Besides ANI, The New York Times (NYT) filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft in 2023 for illegally using copyrighted content without pay. The Times also claimed the company used its content to train an AI chatbot. Now, the most significant news agency in the most populous country in the world has decided to take legal action.

The case of Asian News International will be heard by the Delhi High Court Justice Amit Bansal. ANI alleged that the Sam Altman-run company had used its content to train the LLMs (Large Language Models) and pointed out that the AI chatbot ChatGPT generated the content "verbatim" when the users asked via a prompt.

The news agency said that OpenAI had not obtained proper authorisation to use its copyrighted content. ANI said that the misuse of the information could lead to public disorder and also damage its reputation. During the hearing on November 19, 2024 (today), Justice Amit Bansal issued a summons to OpenAI after confirming that the ChatGPT was not accessible on the ANI website. Due to this, the issue became "complex."

In response, an OpenAI spokesperson said that the AI company's products and design processes were to support organisations and collaborate with them on a global scale. The company said that it used publicly accessible data adhering to fair use principles. ChatGPT-developer said it followed legal standards and maintained the practice of complying with legal boundaries.

Beyond this, Elon Musk expanded the lawsuit against OpenAI and included Microsoft, adding antitrust claims. The tech billionaire filed a lawsuit in federal court in Oakland, California, alleging that both OpenAI and its backer, Microsoft, had monopolised the market for GenAI to sideline rivals.

