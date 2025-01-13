New Delhi, January 13: OPPO is expected to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N5 soon. The Find N5 is anticipated to launch in February 2025. Early reports suggest the OPPO Find N5 might be the thinnest foldable phone upon its debut, and it may set a new benchmark for design and innovation for the smartphone industry.

OPPO has yet to confirm full details, but rumours have provided information on key features of the OPPO Find N5. As per reports, the smartphone could transform foldable technology with its ultra-thin build and upgraded features. Speculation points to its debut in China. The global release is likely to follow after the launch in China.

OPPO Find N5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO Find N5 is expected to come with a 7.56-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone's display is likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to enhance its durability against scratches. Additionally, the display is anticipated to support a 120 Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Find N5 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to include 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The OPPO Find N5 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, with each camera featuring 50 MP. The rear camera setup is likely to include a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP periscope lens, and a 50 MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, the smartphone may come equipped with a 32 MP front camera. The smartphone might be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, it is anticipated to run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

