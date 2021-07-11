Oppo is all set to launch the highly-anticipated Reno 6 series in India next week. It will be introduced as a successor to the Reno 5 series. The upcoming Reno 6 series will consist of Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6. Both will make their debut in the Indian market as premium mid-range handsets. The new Oppo Reno 6 series was launched in China earlier in May 2021. Ahead of its launch, a dedicated page has been listed on Flipkart revealing key details. Once launched, the phone will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming Reno Oppo 6 series. Oppo Reno6 Z Launch Date, Features & Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online.

1. Oppo will announce the prices of the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro smartphones on July 14, 2021, at 3 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed online via the company's official YouTube account.

2. The vanilla Oppo 6 will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera and 90Hz refresh rate. While the bigger Oppo 6 Pro will get a slightly bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout.

Oppo Reno 6 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo)

3. The regular Oppo 6 handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. However, the Pro version will draw power from the powerful MediaTek

Dimensity 1200 SoC. Both the phones will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

4. As for prices, the Oppo Reno 6 is priced At CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,800) in China for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB version of the Reno 6 Pro costs CNY 3,499 (around Rs 39,800). We expect Oppo to launch the Reno 6 series in India on similar lines.

The #MostAwaitedReno arrives just 3 days from now. How can anyone not get excited?#OPPOReno6Series, launching on 14th July, 3PM. Know more: https://t.co/b7vPycytJT pic.twitter.com/jCTYg6kG3T — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 11, 2021

5. Oppo Reno 6 will be backed by a 4,300 mAh battery while the Pro variant of the Reno 6 series will get a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets will support 65W fast-charging technology.

Oppo Reno 6 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo)

6. Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro will come equipped with a triple rear camera module. It will consist of a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera will be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

7. Both the phones will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11 custom skin on top. They will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

