POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price

POCO is set to release two new smartphones, the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G, in India on December 17.

Technology Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2024 07:58 PM IST
POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price
POCO M7 Pro 5G, POCO M7 Pro (Photo Credits: X/@IndiaPOCO, @Himanshu_POCO)

New Delhi, December 16: POCO is set to launch two new smartphones, the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G, in India on December 17. The POCO M7 Pro 5G is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display, a powerful camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. The POCO C75 5G aims to introduce users to Xiaomi's new HyperOS platform.

The POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G will be the final products from the smartphone maker in 2024. POCO India has been teasing its upcoming smartphones on various social media platforms for the past few days. These smartphones are expected to arrive in different colour options. The POCO C75 5G will come under the budget smartphone segment and may start at a price of around INR 7,000. Realme 14x 5G Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features, Check All Details Here.

POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Specifications and Features

The POCO M7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The display of the smartphone will support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for durability. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor. The front camera of the POCO M7 Pro will feature a 20MP sensor. The POCO M7 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It will include an in-display fingerprint sensor

    POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price

    POCO is set to release two new smartphones, the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G, in India on December 17.

    Technology Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2024 07:58 PM IST
    POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price
    POCO M7 Pro 5G, POCO M7 Pro (Photo Credits: X/@IndiaPOCO, @Himanshu_POCO)

    New Delhi, December 16: POCO is set to launch two new smartphones, the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G, in India on December 17. The POCO M7 Pro 5G is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display, a powerful camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. The POCO C75 5G aims to introduce users to Xiaomi's new HyperOS platform.

    The POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G will be the final products from the smartphone maker in 2024. POCO India has been teasing its upcoming smartphones on various social media platforms for the past few days. These smartphones are expected to arrive in different colour options. The POCO C75 5G will come under the budget smartphone segment and may start at a price of around INR 7,000. Realme 14x 5G Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features, Check All Details Here.

    POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Specifications and Features

    The POCO M7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The display of the smartphone will support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for durability. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

    The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor. The front camera of the POCO M7 Pro will feature a 20MP sensor. The POCO M7 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14. iPhone 17 Air Price Leaks Ahead of Launch in 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

    The POCO C75 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. It will offer up to 8GB of RAM, with expandable storage of up to 1TB. The smartphone will feature a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The POCO C75 5G will come with a 50MP main sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The POCO C75 5G will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price
    POCO M7 Pro 5G, POCO M7 Pro (Photo Credits: X/@IndiaPOCO, @Himanshu_POCO)

    New Delhi, December 16: POCO is set to launch two new smartphones, the POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G, in India on December 17. The POCO M7 Pro 5G is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display, a powerful camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. The POCO C75 5G aims to introduce users to Xiaomi's new HyperOS platform.

    The POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G will be the final products from the smartphone maker in 2024. POCO India has been teasing its upcoming smartphones on various social media platforms for the past few days. These smartphones are expected to arrive in different colour options. The POCO C75 5G will come under the budget smartphone segment and may start at a price of around INR 7,000. Realme 14x 5G Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features, Check All Details Here.

    POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Specifications and Features

    The POCO M7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The display of the smartphone will support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for durability. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

    The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor. The front camera of the POCO M7 Pro will feature a 20MP sensor. The POCO M7 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14. iPhone 17 Air Price Leaks Ahead of Launch in 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

    The POCO C75 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. It will offer up to 8GB of RAM, with expandable storage of up to 1TB. The smartphone will feature a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The POCO C75 5G will come with a 50MP main sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The POCO C75 5G will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

