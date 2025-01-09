Mumbai, January 9: OPPO Reno 13 series 5G is launched today with several flagship features and specifications in India. The series includes two smartphones OPPO Reno 13 5G and OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G that come with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor offering superior performance in multi-tasking and artificial intelligence. Termed as "OPPO AI Phone", the new series offer several AI features for photography.

The OPPO Reno 13 series is introduced in India with larger batteries, camera improvements and enhanced performance. Both the smartphone come with the same processor but offer different specifications and features. The standard model is available in Luminous Blue and Ivory White colour variant whereas the Pro variant comes with Lavender Mist, Ivory White and Graphite Grey. The series come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i support.

OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO has launched its new Reno 13 5G in India with 5,600mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging. The device is available in two variants - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB. On the other hand, the new Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with slightly larger 5,800mAh battery that supports the same fast-charging. However, the Pro variant brings more storage with 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. The smartphone come with thin 7.24mm, 7.29mm and 7.6mm thin design and weight of 195 gram.

OPPO Reno 13 series come with IP66,IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating for protection against water and dust. The OPPO Reno 13 5G comes with 6.59-inch flat borderless AMOLED display. On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with quad curved AMOLED screen with 6.83-inch size. Both the displays support 120Hz refresh rate, eye care technology, maximum 1,200 nits of peak brightness. splash touch for using device with wet care. The OPPO Reno 13 series includes AI Live Photo, AI Ublur, AI Studio Reimagined, AI Reflection Remover and others.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G includes 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto with 3.5 optical and 120x digital zoom and 50MP selfie camera. It comes with dedicated 'Underwater Photography' mode. The OPPO Reno 13 series 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC with claimed 14,00,000 AnTuTu benchmarks and NPU780 advanced AI processor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).