Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch Realme C15 & Realme C12 smartphones tomorrow in India. The company has already launched both handsets in the Indonesian market. Realme India has been teasing both the devices on its official Twitter handle revealing its key features. The online launch event will commence at 12.30 pm IST via Realme India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Realme C12 Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme C15 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD multi-touch mini-drop fullscreen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the smartphone might be offered with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera system which could comprise of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP retro lens, a 2MP Black and white lens.

Realme C15 (Photo Credits: Realme Indonesia)

A battery so big you can share it with your friends. The latest Entry Level Value Kings, #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 support reverse charging so both you & your friends can always stay charged up!⚡ Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on all our official channels.https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/ASsynCjD0b — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

The smartphone will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh mega battery with 18W quick charging facility. Realme C15 is likely to run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Realme C15 & Realme C12 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme C12 budget smartphone might sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, the device could be clubbed with 3GB of RAM & 32GB internal storage.

Realme C12 Launch (Photo Credits; Realme)

For photography, the budget handset will flaunt a triple rear camera module with a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there might be an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls. Coming to the pricing, Realme C15 is priced from IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs 10,035) Whereas the Realme C12 costs IDR 1,899,000 (approximately Rs 9,540). So we expect Realme C15 & Realme C12 India prices to be somewhere around it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).