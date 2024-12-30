Mumbai, December 30: OnePlus 13R is set to launch in India in 2025 with improved features and specifications compared to the predecessor. This year, OnePlus introduced OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip offering flagship performance in the higher mid-range segment. However, ahead of the launch of 13R, the OnePlus 12R powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is available at discounted rate on leading e-commerce website.

OnePlus 12R was launched in India this year offering 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It came with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device also boasted larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. All of these features along with triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera; an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. POCO X7 Series Launch Confirmed on January 9, 2024; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 12R Discounted Price on Flipkart

OnePlus 12R was launched in India at INR 42,999 price on its official website and all major e-commerce websites including Flipkart and Amazon. OnePlus 12R is now priced at INR 36,866 on Flipkart marking 14% discount on the listed price. The 12R from OnePlus is also available in two premium-looking colour options - Cool Blue and Iron Grey. The interested customers can avail other benefits such as 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Flat INR 675 on the HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Card. They can further avail three months of EMIs. Further, the 12% discount is available on the same card with 6 months or 9 months of tenure. This price is for 8GB+256GB variant. Top 5 Apple Products Coming in 2025: iPhone SE 4, HomePad Smart Display, iPad 11 and More; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 12R Discounted Price on Amazon

OnePlus 12R is available at discounted price on Amazon offering 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The device is available at discounted rate of INR 38,999. The interested customers can buy it with same specifications but higher price via this e-commerce website. The other benefits include up to INR 3,000 bank offer on selected cards and No Cost EMI options.

