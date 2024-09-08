Mumbai, September 8: The Chinese smartphone maker Realme is ready to introduce a new smartphone under its P series lineup for the Indian market. Slated to launch on September 13, the new Realme P2 Pro 5G will succeed the already on-sale P1 Pro, launched in the country in April this year. Apart from the launch date confirmation, the tech giant revealed handset design, features and availability through a microsite listed on Flipkart.

The 5G handset is slated to launch in the country on September 13 at noon. Upon launch, the smartphone will retail exclusively via Flipkart and the official website. According to the details listed on the microsite, the Realme P2 Pro 5G will come in a single green colourway with a golden frame. There’s no information on if the smartphone will get another colour option. Moreover, the company has not yet confirmed a Realme P2 5G model. HONOR Magic V3 Foldable Smartphone, HONOR MagicPad 2 Tablet Launched in Global Market.

Realme P2 Pro 5G to support 80W fast charging (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The Realme P2 Pro 5G will have a squircle rear camera module positioned in the centre. It will comprise dual cameras and an LED flash unit. The image also confirms a curved display with slim bezels on the 5G handset with a centred hole-punch slot housing a selfie camera. Vivo T3 Ultra Launch Confirmed on September 12.

Realme will ship the P2 Pro 5G phone with 80W wired fast charging support, as confirmed in the teaser. The smartphone is claimed to offer 90 minutes of gaming time in just five minutes of charging. The 5G phone will draw power from a Snapdragon chipset. However, exact details of the chipset are under wraps and will be revealed on September 10, alongside display information.

