After launching the JioPhone Next affordable smartphone, it looks like Reliance Jio is planning to launch its new laptop 'JioBook' soon. Earlier this year, renders and specifications of JioBook were leaked online, and it was expected to debut along with the JioPhone Next phone. Now, as per a report from MySmartPrice, the device has been spotted on Geekbench, which hints that JioBook could be launched very soon. Reliance JioBook Laptop With Android 10 Based JioOS To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

Reliance JioBook Laptop (Photo Credits: XDA Developers)

As per the Geekbench listing, JioBook scored 1,178 points in the single-core test and 4,246 points in the multi-core test. In addition to this, the listing also reveals that Jio's upcoming laptop will be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and will run on the Android 11 operating system. Previous reports had suggested that the company might use its user interface called 'JioOS'.

As per previous leaks, JioBook is expected to carry a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The laptop will also come with Bluetooth, 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi and an HDMI connector. The device is said to come pre-loaded with Jio apps like JioMeet, JioPages and JioStore. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Jio to release a few teasers before its launch.

