New Delhi, August 30: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is launched in India. The Galaxy A17 5G comes with advanced specifications and features. The smartphone comes with a super AMOLED display and a large battery. The device is powered by the Exynos processor and includes a triple camera setup at the rear. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India starts at INR 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G comes in Gray, Black, and Blue color options. The smartphone weighs 192 gm and supports dual-SIM connectivity. The Galaxy A17 5G measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm and also features a fingerprint sensor. POVA Slim Launch Confirmed on September 4, 2025 in India, Company Shares Teaser Image of Its Upcoming Thin Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a 6.7-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A17 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, which include a 50MP main lens with OIS, a 5MP wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone comes with a 13MP front camera.

Samsung will offer support with 6 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates, and it carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The device offers Wi-Fi Direct and comes with Bluetooth v5.3. Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Launched in India; Check Prices of Each Motorola Earbuds, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for INR 18,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at INR 20,499. The Galaxy A17 5G with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes at INR 23,499.

