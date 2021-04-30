Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy M42 5G smartphone in India with an introductory price of Rs 19,999. The latest addition in the M Series will go on sale tonight. Interested buyers can purchase the phone via Amazon India, Samsung online retail store and select retail outlets. As a part of the launch offer, customers can avail extra Rs 2,000 off with coupons. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing: Report.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. While the former is priced at Rs 21,999, the latter was launched at Rs 23,999. However, the company is offering the handset with introductory prices. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be available at Rs 19,999. The 8GB + 128GB model will retail at Rs 21,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with HD+ resolution supporting an on-screen fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

Speed-lovers! A lightning fast experience awaits you. In just one more day, the #GalaxyM42 5G, our #FastestMonster will be up for grabs. It comes loaded with cutting-edge features like a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor for 5G speeds, sAMOLED display and so much more. pic.twitter.com/lGC31JmnzD — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 30, 2021

For photography, it comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

