Mumbai, January 10: Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet launched in India with several 'AI Intelligence' features and specifications in the INR 30,000 price segment. The Xiaomi tablet was launched in China in October 2024 and was confirmed to launch in India on January 10, 2025. Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet brings features powered by artificial intelligence, including AI Writing, AI Live Subtitles and Xiaomi AI Creation.

Xiaomi kept the same design but improved the display quality and battery and offered fast-charging support. The new Xiaomi tablet comes in three attractive colours: Mirage Purple, Graphite Grey, and Sage Green. The company also included a Workstation Mode for increasing productivity via multitasking. OnePlus 13 5G Sale Now Live in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus’s Flagship Smartphone Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Launched in India; Specifications, Features and Price Here

The all-new #XiaomiPad7 is here to redefine what a tablet can do! 📍 Nano Texture Display for glare-free brilliance 📍 Powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform for unstoppable performance 📍 Quad speakers with Dolby Vision® & Atmos® for immersive sound 📍 AI… pic.twitter.com/Hb1bd9Svpl — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2025

Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Keyboard Price

Elevate your productivity with the all-new Focus Keyboard for #XiaomiPad7. ✨ Adaptive backlit keys for any lighting ✨ Stepless support for comfortable viewing angles ✨ Gesture-enabled touchpad for seamless control Your ultimate tool for effortless work and creativity.… pic.twitter.com/GjhBqViann — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2025

Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Pen Price

Unleash your creativity with the all-new Focus Pen for #XiaomiPad7! 🖊️ 2x more sensitive & precise for perfect strokes ⚡ Ultra-low latency for real-time responsiveness 📍 Multi-functional Spotlight Button to power your tasks Write, draw, and create effortlessly. #DoesItAll… pic.twitter.com/fGZF5eTLEq — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2025

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India, Introductory Offers, Sale Date

Xiaomi Pad 7 price in India starts at INR 27,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM is launched at INR 30,999. Xiaomi also announced a third variant called Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display Edition at INR 32,999. However, the 8GB+128GB variant of the tablet will be available at INR 26,999 and The Nano Texture Display Edition at INR 31,999 as a part of introductory offers. The Xiaomi Pad 7 sale will officially begin on January 13, 2025.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications and Features

Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with a 144Hz 7-level refresh rate, 800 nits of HBM brightness, eye care technology, and Hydro Touch technology. The display has a 3:2 balanced aspect ratio. The Chinese smartphone maker has included an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The tablet features a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor mated with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and Xiaomi HyperOS 2. POCO X7 Pro 5G vs OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G: Know Which Smartphone You Should Buy, Check Comparison of Specifications, Features, Prices and Sale Date.

The new Pad 7 from Xiaomi comes with a 0-124-degree focus keyboard with an adaptive backlight. The Xiaomi Pad 7 has a 200% volume increase option with flagship quad speakers. The device is made of metal, ensuring durability despite its 6.18mm thickness and 500gm lightweight design. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera; on the rear, it boasts a 13MP camera setup with an infrared remote control option. The Xiaomi Pad 7 also supports NFC tags and can work well with Focus Pen for various tasks, such as drawing. Both keyboard and pen are priced separately than tablet.

