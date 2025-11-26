New Delhi, November 26: Samsung appears to be preparing for the launch of its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series. Reports suggest that the company is planning a Galaxy Unpacked event in late February 2026, where the new models are expected to make their debut. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will likely include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

The upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to come with improvements across technology, camera, and AI integration. Samsung may upgrade the camera setup with more advanced image sensors to enhance photography. Ahead of the S26 series launch, key details of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model is surfacing online. iQOO 15 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest iQOO Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in its base variant. The device may feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It might support a 120Hz refresh rate and could deliver up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Leaks also hint at the addition of a new orange colour option for the S26 Ultra model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra might offer a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor will likely feature a 200MP camera. It is expected to come with a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The S26 Ultra could be equipped with a 5,200mAh battery. Realme P4x 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed on December 4; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Galaxy S26 Ultra price is tipped ahead of the launch in India. As per a report of Digit, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India might come in between INR 1,34,999 and INR 1,39,999.

