Mumbai, December 21: Samsung Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile experience that will be available through on-device AI and on-cloud AI in upcoming Samsung smartphones. Samsung announced more details of Galaxy AI on November 9, 2023, and listed at some of the AI-powered features it could bring in the its next Samsung smartphones lineups. According to recent reports, Samsung will likely announce its Galaxy AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 series on January 18, 2024 in the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is a much-awaited smartphone that is rumoured to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for its top models like Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus. The base variant is expected to have the company's Exynos 2400 processor. In November, Samsung announced that through the Galaxy AI, it will push limits and introduce the much-required AI features for the customers. Galaxy AI: Samsung To Introduce Its Comprehensive Mobile AI Experience Early Next Year, Teases ‘AI Live Translate Call’ Feature That Will Allow Real-Time Call Translation.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Leaked (Check Post on X):

Samsung S24 Series Leaked Images Ahead of Launch:

Examining the design of Galaxy S24 Ultra from different angles source：@rquandt pic.twitter.com/vNTzPdliyP — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2023

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Details Leaked:

According to the reports, the event details were leaked on X by user named Evan Glass (@evleaks). In his post on X, he shared a short GIF image about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 that read, "Galaxy AI Is Coming" and showed the title "Galaxy Unpacked". Further, the GIF image posted by Evan Glass showed Jan 18, 2024 as the official date for the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 with timing to be 03:00 PM KST (Korea Standard Time).

For months, many reports about Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and mostly about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have been posted about the leaked features and design details. After multiple leaks about the design, camera, and specifications, it is safe to think that the launch of the Galaxy S24 series is imminent. According to the report by 9To5Google, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro models, leaving the aluminium frame used in previous models. According to the report, the animation logo featured in the GIF seemed quite similar to the Google Bard Logo, could be hinting to the capabilities of the Galaxy AI. Samsung Galaxy S24 Likely Launch in January; Check Leaked Specifications and Details Ahead of Galaxy 2024 Launch Event.

The other leaks on X by ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) showed overall design of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched in four colour options: Gold, White, Black, and Blue. According to the reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may launch with the S-Pen, and the series will have significantly improved camera and overall performance compared to the previous generation. However, it is too soon to say anything about the Samsung Galaxy AI and Galaxy S24 series as the company needs to confirm the leaked details about the Galaxy Unpacked event leaked to be held on January 18.

