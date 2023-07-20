New Delhi, July 20: The niche foldable smartphone segment is now going mainstream and is becoming the latest rage nowadays, making smartphone makers all eager to jump the foldable bandwagon. Samsung being the leading company to offer foldables, is thus facing intense competition and is ready to launch its new Galaxy Z Flip 5, the successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The highly awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is scheduled to launch on July 26. Ahead of its launch, we have gathered all the information available to provide you with a comprehensive overview of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. OnePlus 12 Next-Gen Flagship Smartphone Speculated to Launch Globally, Including India in January, 2024; Checkout Expected Specs and Other Key Details.

Samsung Z Flip 5 - Expected Specs & Features

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to bring significant changes to the lineup of foldable phones by Samsung. As per some reports, the Samsung Z Flip 5 has a new hinge system very similar to the one on the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which boasts a very minimal gap in its folded state.

One notable feature is the significantly larger cover display on the phone, measuring around 3.4 inches diagonally, slightly larger than the 3.26-inch panel on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The main display will have a 1-120Hz OLED.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 showcase the device in four colours: Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite. There is a possibility of additional exclusive colour options being released later.

The new range of Samsung phones has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. With the new hinge system implemented in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, there are speculations that the device might receive an official dust resistance certification.

It’s reported that the company has worked with Google to ensure that key apps like YouTube and Google Maps will be optimised for the outer screen, with a custom UI offering full use without opening the phone.

Reports suggest the new model will boast the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone will have the exact same 3700mAh battery as the Z Flip 4. The base model will have 256 GB but it is also expected to come with a 512 GB storage option. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Expected Price

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to cost similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with the entry-level variant priced at $999 in the US, which would cost about Rs 89,990 in India. The final pricing and list of confirmed specifications will only be revealed at the time of the launch.

