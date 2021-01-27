New Delhi, January 27: ByteDance, the firm who owns TikTok, is downsizing its Indian team owing to the prolonged ban imposed on the short-video platform by the centre last year. The Chinese firm conveyed the decision to its employees through a internal memo on Wednesday. The memo added that the firm is unsure when it will make a comeback in the Indian market. TikTok App Banned by Indian Government, Chinese Company ByteDance Stand to Lose More Than Rs 3 Crore Everyday in Revenues.

"It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers in India," ByteDance said in the memo.

ByteDance added it was disappointing that despite efforts put in by the firm, there has not been any lucid communication in regard to how and when will the apps be reinstated. The company has over 2,000 employees in its Indian team.Government of India Deletes its Official TikTok Account, MyGov India, After 59 Chinese Mobile Apps Banned in The Country.

Amid the tensions at the border, several Chinese apps including TikTok was banned by the Indian government last year following responses from the companies over matter concerned with compliance, privacy and data protection.

