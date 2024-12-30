New Delhi, December 30: Redmi is set to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Turbo 4, on January 2, 2025, in China. The smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek processor and AMOLED display. The Redmi Turbo 4 will come with multiple colour options and is said to have a larger battery. In India, it is anticipated that the smartphone will be released under the name POCO X7 Pro.

The smartphone is expected to have a glass back with a matte finish. The Redmi Turbo 4 is likely to be available in three different colour options. It may include Black, Cloud White, and Blue. The camera module might feature red rings surrounding the lenses, which is expected to add a new element to the phone design. CES 2025: Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, SK Hynix To Showcase Advanced AI Technologies at Consumer Electronics and IT Trade Show in Las Vegas Next Week.

Redmi Turbo 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Turbo 4 is anticipated to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone is said to provide a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz of refresh rate. The Redmi Turbo 4 is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. It may offer options for up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Price Drops Ahead of Launch of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G in January 2025; Check Discounts, Offers and Other Benefits Here.

The Redmi Turbo 4 rear camera setup may include a dual-camera system. It may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. The smartphone is expected to have a 20MP front camera. The Redmi Turbo 4 is also expected to be equipped with a 6,550mAh battery, which will likely support 90W fast charging capability. Additionally, the smartphone might run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The Redmi Turbo 4 is likely to come with an IP68 rating. Additionally, it is expected to include a fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port for fast charging along with a speaker located on the bottom edge for audio output.

