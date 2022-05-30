Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched a new smartphone 'T2x' in its T Series in the home country. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Vivo T1x, which debuted last year. The handset is listed on JD.com and its pre-booking will start tomorrow. Customers who pre-book the smartphone will get a CNY 100 discount. According to the listing on JD.com, the first sale will commence on June 6, 2022. Vivo Y72t With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Vivo T2x features a 6.58-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device sports a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

Vivo T2x packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T2x is priced at CNY 1,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,899 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

