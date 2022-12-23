New Delhi, December 23 : Meta owned WhatsApp is known for releasing numerous updates in order to improve the instant messaging platform. Last month, WhatsApp launched the new ‘companion mode’ for some beta testers, offering the ability to link their WhatsApp account to an additional mobile device and a computer. Now, as per reports WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a feature to allow its users to get a 6-digit code via WhatsApp message, after they approve a login to their account on a secondary device. Meta-Owned WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature To Turn Off Call Alerts on Windows Beta.

The new WhatsApp verification 6-digit code update is thought to be a necessary feature. If and when WhatsApp rolls out the Companion Mode for the mass users, using one WhatsApp account on multiple devices might pose to be a security issue for the users, in which case the safety of a code is important. Let’s find out how to use this update.

WhatsApp 6-digit code verification Feature - How It Works :

After a login to the WhatsApp account to a second device is approved by the user on a secondary device, new verification options show up within the verification sheet

This asks the users, if they want to receive the 6-digit verification code on their primary phone number.

If this new update/ feature is enabled in the user’s account, then a 6-digit code will be sent on the primary mobile phone.

However, if the user hasn’t made a request for the code, they can simply ignore the verification sheet by tapping the dismiss tab. WhatsApp Bans Over 37 Lakh Malicious Accounts in India in November 2022.

As it can be already understood, just like the companion mode, this new 6-digit verification code option has also been released only for some of the beta users. Hence, don’t worry if you are not able to use it.

This 6-digit code is an additional security feature on top of the login approval process that was previously being develop, and is meant to offer a double layer security to the WhatsApp users for personal data protection.

