New Delhi, January 19: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is introducing a new feature that lets users share music through status updates for Android users. The update seems to enhance the user experience by making WhatsApp status more interactive and personalised. The feature is said to allow users to express themselves creatively by sharing their favourite tunes with friends and family.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share music through status updates. The feature will make status updates more interactive, which will allow friends to discover new music together. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.2.5 has been identified as a compatible update, and the new feature is currently available to select beta testers. WhatsApp New Features List 2024: From Meta AI Integration to Giphy Stickers and Video Call Filters, Know Amazing Features Introduced This Year.

The new feature in the drawing editor of WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to explore the music catalog provided by Meta. The music library is the same one accessible on Instagram. Users can search for their favourite songs, artists, or trending tracks to include in their status updates to enhance their ability to express themselves creatively through music.

Viewers of the status updates will have the opportunity to see the Instagram profile of the artist whose song is featured. Reports indicate that some beta testers can already access this feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp. Additionally, it may also be available to a limited number of users in the stable version. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out Features To Make Your Chat More Creative; Check Details.

How To Add Music to WhatsApp Status

Users can search for music from a catalog provided by Meta, and once a song is selected, they have the option to choose which portion of the track they want to use. The maximum duration for the music clip is 15 seconds for photo-based status updates. For video-based content, the duration of the music clip corresponds to the length of the selected video. After selecting the specific segment of the song, the music will be integrated into the status update.

