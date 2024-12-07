New Delhi, December 7: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced a new feature to enhance user engagement. The new update brings a typing indicator, which will allow users to see when someone is actively typing in the other end of the chat. The feature will display a visual cue of three bouncing dots. Users can understand when their friends or family are responding.

WhatsApp has reportedly started to roll out the new feature to all users on Android and iOS platforms via an update. The new typing indicator is available for personal and group chats. When someone begins typing, a visual “…” cue will appear at the bottom of the chat screen alongside their profile picture. It will help users to identify who is currently engaged in the conversation. WhatsApp To End Support for Older iOS Versions and iPhone Models in May 2025; Know Which iPhone Models Will Be Affected.

The new feature on WhatsApp will likely improve the interaction in chats in real-time. The update will allow users to see who is currently taking part in the conversation. In group chats, the feature will help users to identify who is online and actively typing at that moment. It seems that the new feature is automatically turned on for everyone, but it is not clear whether users have the option to disable it.

Additionally, WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature to boost user satisfaction. The voice message transcripts feature helps users to stay connected even when they cannot listen to messages. It can be useful in situations where you might be in a loud place. You can read the content of a voice message instead with the transcript feature. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Redesigned Chat Lists Interface for Android Users.

WhatsApp has also started to roll out a redesigned interface to manage their chat lists. The update is currently being tested by a select group of beta users on Android devices. Some of these beta testers have noticed changes while using the most recent version of WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.25.8 update.

