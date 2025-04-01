New Delhi, April 1: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to improve user convenience with the help of Meta AI chatbot. The messaging app, owned by Meta, is said to be developing a feature for Android devices, which will enable users to set up message reminders using the Meta AI. WhatsApp new feature will likely make it easier for users to create scheduled reminders.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to create message reminders using the Meta AI chatbot. The feature is said to be currently under development and will likely be included in a future update. Users can expect to ask Meta AI to help them remind and notify about important events and schedules. WhatsApp Status New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows Users To Add Music to Status Updates.

The feature is expected to enhance the experience of interacting with the chatbot by allowing Meta AI to send scheduled messages according to user requests. Users can expect to set reminders or notifications, and the chatbot will automatically deliver these messages at the specified times. WhatsApp users can expect to be able to create tasks within their chats by sending a prompt to Meta AI.

The feature may simplify the process of task management by allowing users to set reminders. WhatsApp may also introduce a dedicated task management system within the chatbot's information section to provide its users with direct access to all their scheduled tasks. WhatsApp New Feature Update for iPhone Users: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Real-Time Online Activity Feature for Group Chats on iOS.

Reports indicate that the interface will allow users to see a comprehensive list of their active tasks. They will have the option to modify these tasks according to their needs. If a task is no longer necessary, users will be able to delete it whenever they wish. Users will likely have the ability to manage all their tasks directly within their chats, which is expected to enhance the experience with the AI chatbot.

