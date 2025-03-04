New Delhi, March 4: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly testing a new feature that could make managing chats easier for iOS users. The latest update is said to being rolled out for select beta testers by introducing a notification count for chat filters. While this feature is still in its testing phase, it is expected to bring useful improvement to how users interact with their chats. Users on iOS can expect a more streamlined messaging experience with the new WhatsApp update.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the notification count feature for chat filters. The feature is currently available to some beta testers on iOS, with the update being included in version 25.5.10.72. The feature can enhance user experience by adding a small numeric badge on each chat filter. It will allow for a quick glance at the number of unread messages in specific categories. The badge represents the count of unread chats within each filter, which can make it easier for users to manage their conversations. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Call Menu for Personal Chats and Groups for Beta Testers on Android.

Users are no longer required to manually check each chat group or filter to see if there are any unread messages. Instead, the information will be available at a glance. The badge feature will ensure that users don't miss important conversations across various categories. Users can quickly assess which conversations require immediate attention and which can be addressed later, all without the need to open each filter individually. The WhatsApp feature can help users to stay organized. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing To Add Sticker Photos to Status Updates on Android.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new widget feature to provide iOS users with easy access to the Meta AI chatbot. The feature is expected to be available in a future update of the app. According to reports, WhatsApp is exploring the implement a dedicated widget for Meta AI, which will include three buttons, each serving as a shortcut to a core feature of the AI chatbot.

