New Delhi, March 5: WhatsApp is reportedly working on some exciting updates to improve the chat and talk experience for its users with MetaAI on Android. The Meta-owned platform is working on new features that is expected to enhance how users interact with the AI assistant. These updates might offer smoother and advanced ways of communication.

A new feature that will enhance the chat and communicate experience with Meta AI is currently being worked on. As per a report of WABetaInfo, a new composer bar is under development which will help to arrange important tools for interacting with Meta AI. It will likely make the conversations more effective to enhance the user experience. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Notification Count Feature for Chat Filters on iOS.

WhatsApp is looking to introduce a dedicated screen for Meta AI that will enhance how users engage with the chatbot. Users will likely be able to access the new screen by long-pressing the Meta AI floating action button found in the chat list. It may offer a fast and smooth way to get AI-powered help without having to open the usual chat window. The feature is expected to be included in an upcoming update.

As per reports, the new shortcut will allow users to interact with the chatbot quickly by using their voice. When the dedicated screen is opened, the chatbot will begin listening for commands which will eliminate the need for any manual activation. However, Meta AI will only be able to hear your voice when this specific screen is open. If you are outside of this screen, the chatbot will not be able to listen to you. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Call Menu for Personal Chats and Groups for Beta Testers on Android.

Android is expected to show a privacy indicator in the status bar whenever Meta AI is actively listening. The indicator will be managed by the operating system and no app can interfere with or change its function to hide or disguise its activity. The feature will give users a clear visual signal and assuring them that their microphone is only in use when needed and only while the Meta AI screen is open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).