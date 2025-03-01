New Delhi, March 1: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on a new feature to enhance user privacy and control over their profile links. Meta is working to improve user experience and security on WhatsApp. The upcoming WhatsApp feature will likely allow you to manage the privacy settings for your profile links. The messaging app is focusing to provide its users with more options for managing who can view their profile links on Android.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature, which will help its users to manage privacy settings for profile links on Android devices. The feature is under development, and is making improvements to it before it is released for beta testers. The aim is to ensure that users have the best possible privacy experience from the beginning. The feature is expected to be available in a future update of the app. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on Redesigned Call Menu Feature for Chats and Groups on Android; Check Details.

WhatsApp is said to give its users more control over their profile visibility. As per reports, there will be four options available for managing who can view these links. These options are likely to include the usual privacy settings found on WhatsApp, such as "Everyone," "My contacts," "My contacts except," and "Nobody."

When users choose the option to share their profile links with everyone, these links will be visible to all WhatsApp users, including those who are not saved as contacts. It can be useful for users who already have a public profile on platforms like Instagram and wish to boost their visibility. Users will also have the choice to restrict the visibility of their profile links to their contacts. The option can be useful for those who want to keep their information more private. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Meta AI Widget’, ‘Home Screen Chat Notifications’ Features.

WhatsApp users who wish to exclude certain contacts, the "My contacts except" is said to help users to hide their profile links from specific individuals while still sharing them with everyone else in their address book. Additionally, users will have the choice to not share their profile links with anyone at all. The option can be useful for those who want to keep their profile links saved for future reference without completely removing them. Each of these settings is designed to meet different privacy preferences and user needs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).